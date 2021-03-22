Lido DAO Token (LDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $465,704.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.62 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00712455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

