Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

