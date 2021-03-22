Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $183.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

