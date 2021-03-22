LBRY Credits Achieves Market Capitalization of $136.72 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $136.72 million and approximately $38.97 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

