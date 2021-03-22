Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,659 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $68.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

