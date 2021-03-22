Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after buying an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

