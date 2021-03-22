Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $113,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in A10 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,471 shares of company stock valued at $135,674. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

