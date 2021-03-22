Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.