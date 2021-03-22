Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $9,427,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $3,785,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $800,069.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,848 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,917 shares of company stock worth $1,514,076 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

