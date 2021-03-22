LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.43 ($79.33).

Shares of LXS opened at €62.62 ($73.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.96.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

