Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.30

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 4827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 250.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

