Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) PT Raised to $45.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ:LE opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,922 shares of company stock worth $6,777,178. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.