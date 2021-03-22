Laird Superfood, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 22nd (NYSEMKT:LSF)

Laird Superfood’s (NYSEMKT:LSF) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Laird Superfood had issued 2,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $58,300,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the expiration of Laird Superfood’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

