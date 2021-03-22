L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.01. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.