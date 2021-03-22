KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Market Cap of $123.23 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $21.12 or 0.00038371 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $123.23 million and $17.12 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.00473403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.09 or 0.00140064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00786500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00074615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

