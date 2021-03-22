KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KLA by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in KLA by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in KLA by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $292.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.65. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.