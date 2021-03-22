King Street Capital Management L.P. Makes New $11.89 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,894,000. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.8% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

