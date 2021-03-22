Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KYYWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Keywords Studios from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS KYYWF opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. Keywords Studios has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $39.10.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

