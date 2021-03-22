Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,559. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $641,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.