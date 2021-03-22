KeyCorp Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $520.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $445.01 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,270,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

