KeyCorp Comments on PS Business Parks, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PS Business Parks in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.94.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $151.19 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.70.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

