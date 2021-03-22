Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,050 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up about 6.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned 2.04% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $51,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,696,000 after buying an additional 469,386 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.72. 1,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,258. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

