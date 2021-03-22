Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Meridian by 78.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. Meridian Co. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

