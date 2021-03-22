Keep Network (KEEP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.10 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $368.80 million and $6.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,448,878 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

