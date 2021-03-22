Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.68

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 1831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

KWHIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

