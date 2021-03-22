Kava.io (KAVA) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $343.17 million and approximately $70.74 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00010294 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00251949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,942.49 or 0.03410287 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 118,713,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

