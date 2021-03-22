Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 502,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,382,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of JVAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,009. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

