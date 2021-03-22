Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 646.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,778,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

