Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $991,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWAN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.98. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,402. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.