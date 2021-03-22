Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,583. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,320. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $278.42 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

