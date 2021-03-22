Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 6,778 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,816,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,110,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,742,000 after acquiring an additional 255,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMTM stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $37.54. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,234. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24.

