Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 37.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 30.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

NYSE:KSU opened at $224.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $227.84.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

