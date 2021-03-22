K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s current price.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of KNT traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 460,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,773. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.60 and a twelve month high of C$8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

