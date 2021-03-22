K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

KBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$42.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,847. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.56. The company has a market cap of C$451.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.