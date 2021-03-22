JUST Trading Up 41.6% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. JUST has a market capitalization of $233.94 million and approximately $303.39 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.00461692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00138835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00710032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

