Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

LON:JET opened at GBX 6,864 ($89.68) on Thursday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,790 ($75.65) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,431.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

