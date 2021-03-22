Juniper Hill Capital Management LP Has $31.28 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,157 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 28.4% of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. 295,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,207,273. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

