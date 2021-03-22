JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 252.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,739 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. 2,596,716 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

