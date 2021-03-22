JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPUS stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.