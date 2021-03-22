JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of SUVPF remained flat at $$490.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.89. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $242.53 and a 1-year high of $603.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

