JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JPM. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

JPM opened at $155.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.09 and a 1-year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

