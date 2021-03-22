Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,308 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BMRN stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
