Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,308 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BMRN stock opened at $78.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $87,067,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $71,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

