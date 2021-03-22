Jefferies Financial Group Raises SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $23.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.94.

SLM stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 471,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

