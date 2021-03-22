Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,945,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179,849 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.02% of Catalent worth $1,243,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 67.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTLT traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.13. 18,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,259. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,372 shares of company stock worth $1,569,324 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

