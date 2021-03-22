Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,014,177 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,867,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,177 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $1,069,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.94. 64,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,047. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

