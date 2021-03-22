Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $659.57 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $659,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.15. 22,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,799. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.72 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

