Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,334,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 232,033 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,803,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after acquiring an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $525.71. 91,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,585. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.17 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.67. The company has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

