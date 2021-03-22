Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $854,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,970,999 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.