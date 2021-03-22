Janney Montgomery Scott Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

