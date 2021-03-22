Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $46.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,234. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 2,610,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,854. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.